CORSAIR’s K70 TKL gaming keyboard is built for champions at new low of $100 (Save $40)

Amazon is now offering CORSAIR’s K70 Champion Series TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Typically going for $140, you can save a solid 29% today and mark a new Amazon all-time low. Designed for professional and tournament-style gaming, this wireless keyboard arrives with an 8,000Hz hyper-polling AXON processor for lightning-quick responses. That’s complemented by Cherry MX Silver speed switches to bring your gaming prowess to the next level, as well as per-key RGB backlighting for added style. On the back, you’ll also find a USB-C passthrough and a unique tournament switch which will keep the backlighting distraction-free and stop any unintentional macro activations. See more below.

Update 10/20 @ 6:57 PM: Amazon offers EVGA’s Z15 hot-swappable RGB keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Down from a going rate of $115, these massive $75 savings are a match for our previous mention and the all-time low.

Update 10/20 @ 6:04 PM: Amazon is also offering the Razer Huntsman Elite RGB gaming keyboard for $129.99 shipped. Originally going for $200, though recently selling for closer to $160, today’s discount marks a new all-time low at $30 under our previous mention.

Not quite ready to hit the tournament circuit? Well, anyone who plays for the love of it can enjoy the power of SteelSeries’ Apex 3 TKL keyboard for just $45. This one also features silent, tactile switches for faster gameplay, as well as a spill-resistant design, PrismSync RGB backlighting, and built-in multimedia controls. It’s not quite in the same class as our lead deal, but for less than half the discounted price, it’s still a worthy addition to any gamer’s arsenal.

For even more ways to elevate your setup, just head over to our dedicated gaming guide. Today, we’ve already tracked some great savings on everything from gaming mice to laptops and more, plus Razer’s popular Kraken Ultimate headset at a new all-time low of $60 shipped. PackingTHX Spatial Audio and active noise cancellation on the microphone, it’s bound to send you leaps and bounds ahead of the competition at $70 off what it normally goes for.

More on CORSAIR’s K70 TKL gaming keyboard:

CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology transmits your inputs to your PC up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling.

Take on the competition in style with a durable aluminum frame illuminated by fully programmable dynamic per-key RGB backlighting to sport your team’s colors or create your own personalized lighting effects.

Flip the tournament switch and focus on winning those critical games, automatically swapping to distraction-free static backlighting and disabling accidental macro activations.

