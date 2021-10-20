Levi’s Give Better holiday gift guide is live with denim for the whole family

The Levi’s Give Better Guide has hundreds of items to gift your loved ones this holiday season. There are over 600 items to choose from throughout this gift guide with prices starting at just $10. Plus, Levi’s Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. So this year, be sure to give loved ones a gift they will have in their wardrobe for years by shopping the Levi’s Give Better Guide. We’re rounding up all of our top picks below.

Levi’s states, “Timeless staples. Always in-season sweats. Levi’s® makes it easy to have a low-impact holiday with great presents that won’t go to waste. Check out our (un)official handbook for giving the best to everyone on your list—no returns necessary.”

Levi’s Gifts for Men

Fall is the perfect time to update your denim, and one of our favorite styles for men is the Trucker Jacket. This piece is highly fashionable and a light piece to throw on over sweaters, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and more. The Trucker Jacket is a best-selling piece from Levi’s, rated 4.3/5 stars by Levi’s customers. The material, available in several different colors, was designed to naturally fade for a fashionable look for many years.

The men’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans are another classic that any man will love. They’re priced at $60 and were designed to be durable to last for years. The versatile straight leg can be dressed up or down seamlessly, while the roomy fit keeps them comfortable. They’re available in a wide array of wash options.

Gift Ideas for Women

Straight-leg jeans are very fashionable for women this season, and the Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans are a standout from this roundup. This style comes in four color options with a flattering high-rise design. These jeans are available in four color options and were designed to be leg lengthening. They pair perfectly with boots, sneakers, sandals, heels, and more. Best of all, the denim can stretch to promote comfort.

Another favorite style from this guide for women is the 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans. These jeans are a classic that will never go out of style. The dark wash pairs with almost any fall shoe in your wardrobe. They’re available in 14 color options that stretch for all-day comfort.

Looking for even more gift ideas? Be sure to check out our latest guide to the Cole Haan Fall Boot List with the hottest styles this season.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!