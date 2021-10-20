Save $300 on Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 with OLED or 120Hz displays at all-time lows

Amazon is currently offering the latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook i7 2.8GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,699.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,000, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts to date, $300 in savings, and a match of the all-time low set once before. Centered around a 13-inch OLED display, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 comes backed by an 11th Gen processor for gaming on-the-go. Throw in NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, and you’re looking at a compelling machine that’s made all the more notable by its CNC aluminum build and Razer Chroma lighting. So if you’ve been looking to dive into PC gaming but are intimidated by building your own rig with the ongoing chip shortage, this is a fitting solution. Head below for more.

Stepping down to a 120Hz 1080p display also means you can save some extra cash while locking in a discount. Amazon is marking down the standard Razer Blade Stealth 13 to $1,499.99, saving you $300 from its usual $1,800 going rate. This model arrives with all of the same specs as the lead deal otherwise, sporting the same CNC aluminum build and 11th Gen Intel processor as you’ll find on the OLED variant.

While either of the discounts above on Razer’s ultrabooks will do the trick for getting your game on away from the desk, those who want to upgrade an existing battlestation should consider pairing them with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2. Arriving as a desktop docking station to not only elevate the laptop for better airflow, but also deliver some added I/O to make the most of your savings. Get all of the details in our launch coverage to see if it’s a worthy upgrade to your setup.

Latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

The Razer Blade Stealth with GeForce GTX 1650 Ti is built with breakthrough graphics performance that’s up to 2.5X the GeForce GTX 950M and up to 80% faster than the GTX 1050, enabling the Blade Stealth 13 to be the ultimate gaming ultrabook on the go. Enter the next evolution of ultra-mobility and extreme performance. Meet our most powerful gaming Ultrabook yet—with the latest Intel 11th gen Core i7 Processor, GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics, and a 120Hz high refresh rate panel.

