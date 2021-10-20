Samsung’s 2021 The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs hit new all-time lows at up to $800 off

-
AmazonHDTVSamsung
New lows $800 off

Amazon is now discounting the entire lineup of Samsung’s 2021 The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TVs to new all-time lows headlined by the 65-inch model at $1,497.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,998, you’re looking at the best price to date with $500 in savings attached while beating our previous Prime Day mention by $100. As the latest iteration of Samsung’s unique 4K TV, the newest Frame arrives with all of the expected design cues that let it live up to its name. Gone are the black plastic bezels you’ll find on other TVs and in place is a wood-wrapped form that gives off the appearance of a picture frame. A built-in art gallery mode helps sell that aesthetic, and pairs with inclusions of AirPlay 2, four HDMI inputs, and ample smart streaming service integration. Dive into our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Other Samsung Frame TV deals:

Though if the more stealth designs just don’t interest you as much as a more typical home theater upgrade might, there are plenty of savings to be had on that front, too. Right now, TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED Google TVs are on sale for the very first time with some pretty robust features attached. The 120Hz VRR panel will certainly be a highlight for PS5 gamers thanks to the HDMI 2.1 port, but there’s also integration with Google’s latest TV experience for diving into your favorite streaming services and the like. And up with to $100 in savings, now is a great time to dive in.

Samsung Frame 4K TV 2021 features:

The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections. Elevate your space to make The Frame your own by enhancing it with different frame styles and color options. A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon offers 50% off Oral-B toothbrushes, brush heads,...
Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphones see early Black F...
Prepare that smile for the holidays: Crest 3D Whitestri...
Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Ca...
Nordstrom Rack’s Sperry Event takes up to 50% off...
Google’s all-new Pixel 6/Pro cases are already on...
Shark’s flagship air purifier returns to $300 all...
Treat yourself to this massive L-shaped RGB gaming desk...
Show More Comments