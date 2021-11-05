Amazon’s all-new Omni Fire TVs on sale for the first time from $350 (Save $150), more

After being announced earlier this fall, Amazon is now offering the very first discounts on its new in-house Omni Fire TV editions headlined by the 55-inch model at $409.99 shipped. Down from $560, you’re looking at the first notable discount alongside $150 in savings and as you’d expect, a new all-time low. You can also save $150 on the 50-inch model at $359.99.

As Amazon’s very first in-house televisions, the Omni TV lineup arrives with 4K panels in either of the discounted sizes alongside HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and more. Its onboard Fire TV features are much the same as we’ve come to expect, and is supplemented by the Alexa Voice Remote for finding all of the content across various streaming services. Amazon also notes that AirPlay 2 will soon be arriving on the Omni Series, as well. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Alongisde the new Omni discounts noted above, Amazon is also rolling the early Black Friday savings over to its just-released Fire TV 4-Series models, too. Headlined by the 55-inch offering at $379.99, you’re looking at $140 in savings alongside a new all-time low. Or step down to the 50-inch 4-Series at $329.99, from its usual $470 price tag.

In either case, you’re looking at one of the latest TVs from Amazon in partnership with TCL with 4K panels in one of two sizes. Each one arrives with Amazon’s Fire OS at the center of the experince, which offers access to all of your favorite streaming services. There’s also the bundled Alexa Voice Remote which rounds out the package alongside three HDMI ports. You can get a better idea of how these 4-Series TVs compare to the flagship Omni models in our launch coverage.

Then don’t forget we’re still tracking a series of discounts across Amazon’s Fire TV streaming media player lineup from $22.

Amazon Omni Smart TV features:

Put down the remote and dive into entertainment with your voice. Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room. Upgrade your entertainment experience with brilliant 4K Ultra HD at up to 60fps. Support for HDR 10 and HLG brings scenes to life with vivid color, brightness, and clarity.

