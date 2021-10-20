Sun Joe’s 12-inch electric chainsaw makes tree trimming easy at $44 (Reg. $58)

Walmart is offering Sun Joe 12-inch 9A Corded Electric Chainsaw for $44 shipped. Down from $58 at Amazon normally and $51 on sale there, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This chainsaw makes cleaning up your trees super simple this fall. You’ll find that it doesn’t require any form of gas to function and even has a built-in safety switch to prevent accidental starting. It’s quite versatile as well, as the 12-inch length makes it good for cutting limbs, branches, and trunks alike. Plus, the electric motor shuts off as soon as you stop holding the trigger, which creates less noise overall. Keep reading for more.

Should you need an extension cord to power today’s lead deal, we’ve got you covered. This 15-foot model from GE is designed to be used outdoors and is available for just $11.50 Prime shipped. Extension cords have a variety of uses indoors and out, so if you’ve yet to pick up a good one, this is a great time to buy.

More on the Sun Joe Electric Chainsaw:

POWERFUL: 9-amp motor cuts branches up to 9 in. (23 cm) thick

VERSATILE: ideal for trimming and pruning limbs and branches

LUBRICATION: Automatic chain lubrication system

SAFETY: Built-in safety switch prevents accidental starting

