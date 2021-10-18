Walmart’s Black Friday sales kick off on November 3 with ‘Deals for Days’ event

After seeing the likes of Best Buy detail its holiday shopping plans come Black Friday 2021, Walmart today is now getting in on the action. With three sales planned as part of its Deals for Days events throughout November, you can head below for all of the details on Walmart’s first push of Black Friday 2021 intel.

Walmart details this year’s Black Friday 2021 plans

Halfway through October has historically ushered in the first wave of Black Friday 2021 news and announcements, and Walmart certainly isn’t wasting any time to detail what’s in store for shoppers next month. To kick off the week, the massive retailer is now rolling out a first look at its upcoming plans.

In what Walmart notes will be reinventing the holiday shopping season, the upcoming Black Friday Deals for Days event will continue the fanfare we saw last year. Originally launched as a way to take on Prime Day, the festivities this year will be coming back around to extend all of the discounts come next month.

Early access for Walmart+ members:

This year is also seeing one of the heaviest pushes for shoppers to sign up for the retailer’s Amazon Prime-like service. Walmart+ has long been a way to enjoy no-cost delivery on certain orders, but now will be dishing out some added perks in the form of early access to Black Friday deals. Spread across several different events throughout November, Walmart+ members will get a 4-hour headset to lock in all of the year’s best deals. So anyone looking to make sure they score those eye-catching doorbusters next month will find plenty of value with the service on top of its normal perks which you can learn more about right here.

Similarly to last year, there will be three main events in the greater Walmart Black Friday 2021 sale. Everything is slated to begin on November 3 with the first of the promotions which will be discounting everything from 55-inch TCL Roku 4K TVs at $228 to the most popular toys and more. Online shoppers will be able to lock-in the savings coke 7 p.m. EST on the third, which rolls over into November 5 at 5 a.m. local time for in-store shoppers.

For its second event, Walmart will be carrying over the Black Friday 2021 savings to a series of home goods and apparel. This 2-day sale will kick off on November 10 at 7 p.m. EST before continuing to an in-store event come November 10.

And finally come Black Friday proper, Walmart will be offering its best selection of discounts with the lowest prices of the year. These are slated to log live at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving night, as well as even earlier for Walmart+ shoppers.

We can expect to see thousands of offers on everything from the latest tech to toys and much much more. It’s a bit too far out to get a sense of the details on some of those more enticing offers, here are some of the best deals announced so far:

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer at $69

55” TCL Smart 4K UHDTV at $298

Bounce Pro 14’ Trampoline at $184

LEGO 442-piece Classic Bricks on a Roll at $20

Get ready for Black Friday by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!