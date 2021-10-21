Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G includes a S Pen Folio Case at $280 off (New low)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Android Smartphone bundled with S Pen Folio Case for $1,599.99 shipped in several styles. Saving you $280 off the price you’d normally pay for the package, today’s offer is marking the best value we’ve seen to date at $80 below our previous mention.

As the latest flagship folding smartphone from Samsung, its new Galaxy Z Fold 5G arrives with 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, but then head below for more.

Included with the lead deal alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the latest S Pen and a companion folio case. We previously found the pack to be a must-have for pairing with Samsung’s new foldable in our hands-on review, which dives into what you’re getting for free with the lead deal.

This week has already had a collection of notable Samsung discounts go live, though a particular highlight worth resurfacing is marking down another of the brand’s new foldables. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is currently sitting at its best Amazon price yet of $150 off, delivering a flip phone-style way to get in on all of the folding handset action.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G features:

See more and do more with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smart phone, that has the ultimate foldable screen putting a workspace, theater, and game room right in your pocket. The sleek cover display unfolds to double the size, providing one expansive 7.6” edge-to-edge display that’s like a tablet. Our first-ever Under Display Camera provides an incredible uninterrupted view. We’ve put an ultra dynamic AMOLED display on our super expansive screen.

