Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G hits new Amazon low at $150 off + TCL 10L from $250

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $849.99 shipped in all colorways. Down from $1,000, this is $150 off the going rate, well under our previous $925 deal mention, and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the larger 256GB model at $150 off starting from $899.99 shipped via Amazon as well. After launching this past summer, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sits atop the brand’s lineup of folding handsets with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen. From there, you’ll find a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED alongside the the dual 12MP camera sensors with a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for a solid deal on the TCL 10L android smartphone. 

We also spotted that TCL via Amazon is offering its unlocked 10L 256GB Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped. Down from $300, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. With a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, you’ll find that you’ll be able to enjoy sharper details, vibrant images, and true-to-life color accuracy when consuming content here. There’s 256GB of built-in storage to keep thousands of photos, videos, and even songs offline for playback without a cellular connection. It’ll work with AT&T and T-Mobile in full and on Verizon’s LTE network. Plus, the quad rear camera display features a 48MP main lens with an 8MP super wide-angle, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. There’s also a 16MP front-facing selfie camera for video calls and Instagram portraits. You can take a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Over in our Android deal hub, you’ll also find today’s Amazon Samsung tablet sale with up to 30% off and deals from $130. The  check out the massive $1,300 price drop Amazon is running on Sony’s 65-inch OLED 4K Smart Android TV as well as today’s new low on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go

More on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G:

  • Flex Your Best Angle: With Flex Mode, just unfold your mobile phone’s screen to your best angle for hands-free pics and video calls; Choose what you want to capture, set it down, stand back and shoot your best shot
  • A Camera That Goes Steady: Thanks to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3’s Super Steady* feature, you can just set it down and strike a pose for picture perfect selfies
  • Ultra Compact, Ultra Cool: Show off your style game without the tradeoffs; With a compact design that unfolds, you don’t have to compromise screen size for your favorite outfit

