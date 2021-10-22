Weekend movie sale at Apple offers $10 or less Family-Friendly Frights in time for Halloween

The weekend has arrived and Apple is now getting you in the Halloween spirit by launching its latest movie sale. With a collection of both live action and animated titles, its Family-Friendly Frights discounts arrive with popular films at $10 or less. Ranging from classics like Ghostbusters to more recent fan-favorites of The Nightmare Before Christmas, you’ll find plenty of ways to prep for the spooky holiday at the end of the month. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches Family-Friendly Frights movie sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of titles from different genres for $10 or less, which are down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags.

And then don’t forget that you can still expand your collection by checking out Apple’s sci-fi flick discounts from earlier this week. With a series of markdowns for $10 or less, you’re also looking at the weekly $1 HD rental to close out the sale. And then for other ways to expand your library, you’ll want to shop all of the discounts here before checking everything else in our media guide.

