Pad & Quill unleashes Cartella Slim linen cloth cases for new MacBook Pros at 15% off

Hot on the heels of Apple’s newly announced laptops, we are taking a look at the just-released Pad & Quill M1 MacBook cases. Officially known as the Cartella Slim Case for M1 MacBook Pro, it is available for both the 14-inch and 16-inch M1 Pro and M1 Max models. These made-in-the-US cases are up for pre-order with a November shipping date and, best of all, are now 15% off with our exclusive discount code.

New Pad & Quill MacBook cases

The new Pad & Quill M1 MacBook cases envelop your new state-of-the-art MacBook Pro “in a handmade quality buckram linen cover that turns your MacBook into a” hardbound book:

Our bindery is right around the corner in Minneapolis / St. Paul and has been making books the old-fashioned way for decades. The Cartella Slim MacBook case truly is the union of US-made tradition and innovation.

The durable archival-quality buckram linen cloth is joined by a wrapped spine and a Moleskine-inspired elastic band closure that leaves all of your ports, vents, speakers, and more accessible. The folio-style case acts as both a carrying and viewing device using what Pad & Quill describes as residue-free and re-attachable secure locking adhesive tech courtesy of 3M:

We developed a special residue-free adhesive technology with Minnesota-founded 3M that is so easy and effective it takes only seconds to put on the MacBook Pro. This same technology holds thousands of iPhones and iPads in place safely and securely. It will never come off and it will never let go unless you want it to.

The new Pad & Quill Cartella Slim M1 MacBook cases are now available for pre-order in 14-inch and 16-inch variants for $119.99 shipped. However, your total will drop to $101.96 shipped using code PQ15 at checkout.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Pad & Quill has once again produced another high-quality home for Apple’s latest MacBook Pros. While there’s nothing overly notable in terms of new tech and functionality here, Pad & Quill is usually at its best when it focuses on what it does best: premium materials, and artisan-made, handcrafted tech accessories that look gorgeous.

You’ll also want to check out our coverage (and discounts) on Pad & Quill’s new leather iPhone 13 pocket book cases with MagSafe as well as its discreet American leather AirTag keychain case at 15% off.

