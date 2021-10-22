PowerA’s Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox now at low of $28.50 on Amazon (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox at $28.42 shipped. This saves over 18% from its normal going rate of $35 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’re looking for a solid wired upgrade for your gaming setup, this is a great choice. It’s ergonomic and includes the traditional controller layout, including the new share button. Plus, there’s a unique diamond texture on the back and a metallic D-pad on the front. When it comes time to talk to your team, the 3.5mm headphone jack makes that a simple task with your existing headphones. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider picking up this VOYEE wireless Xbox controller for under $23 on Amazon. Sure it’s not made by PowerA and you’ll be lacking the share button, but this is a great spare controller to keep at your desk.

Prefer official accessories? Consider Microsoft’s latest carbon black Xbox Wireless Controller from $47. This model bears the latest Series X|S design, including the new D-pad, share button, and other features. Be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn how you can save on this must-have Xbox controller.

More on the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox:

Ergonomic video game controller with standard button layout including new share button

Wired Controller features dual rumble motors and mappable advanced gaming Buttons

Diamond-texture grip on back and metallic d-pad on front

Headset dial for game audio or chat mute via 3.5mm stereo headset jack

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!