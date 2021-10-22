PowerA’s Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox now at low of $28.50 on Amazon (Reg. $35)

-
AmazonApps GamesBest PC Gaming DealsPowerA
Reg. $35 $28.50

Amazon is offering the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox at $28.42 shipped. This saves over 18% from its normal going rate of $35 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’re looking for a solid wired upgrade for your gaming setup, this is a great choice. It’s ergonomic and includes the traditional controller layout, including the new share button. Plus, there’s a unique diamond texture on the back and a metallic D-pad on the front. When it comes time to talk to your team, the 3.5mm headphone jack makes that a simple task with your existing headphones. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider picking up this VOYEE wireless Xbox controller for under $23 on Amazon. Sure it’s not made by PowerA and you’ll be lacking the share button, but this is a great spare controller to keep at your desk.

Prefer official accessories? Consider Microsoft’s latest carbon black Xbox Wireless Controller from $47. This model bears the latest Series X|S design, including the new D-pad, share button, and other features. Be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn how you can save on this must-have Xbox controller.

More on the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox:

  • Ergonomic video game controller with standard button layout including new share button
  • Wired Controller features dual rumble motors and mappable advanced gaming Buttons
  • Diamond-texture grip on back and metallic d-pad on front
  • Headset dial for game audio or chat mute via 3.5mm stereo headset jack

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best PC Gaming Deals PowerA

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Latest-gen. carbon black Xbox Wireless Controller now s...
All-new Metroid Dread PowerA Slim Case and Enhanced Wir...
Put a PowerA Mario Holiday Sweater Switch Controller un...
Weekend movie sale at Apple offers $10 or less Family-F...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W USB-C Charging Sta...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Incredibox, Eight-M...
Columbia Web Deals offer 60% off fall jackets, boots, f...
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro now up to $360 off at new lows ...
Show More Comments