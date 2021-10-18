Latest-gen. carbon black Xbox Wireless Controller now starting from $47 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the latest-generation Xbox Wireless Controller in carbon black for $49.49 shipped. Also matched at GameStop and Target where RedCard holders can score it for $47.01 shipped. These deals come on the heels of an official $49.99 sale price via Microsoft. Regularly $60, this is 18% off, the lowest we can find, and a good opportunity to add another one to your setup. Standout features include up to 40-hours of battery life, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case, USB-C charging, and button customization via the Xbox Accessories app. Also compatible with Windows 10 devices, it carries a 4+ star rating just about everywhere including Target. More details below.

But if you don’t need a wireless gamepad, save some cash and grab the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox at $35 shipped. This is likely all you’ll need if this is just for a second couch co-op pad or something along those lines anyway.

Just remember, we are also still tracking an Amazon all-time low on the Series S/X-ready Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. That’s on top of the notable price drops that hit on Microsoft’s latest Xbox headsets from $55 that hit this morning, just make sure you check out the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset as well.

Plus, here’s all of the latest details on the upcoming Halo Infinite as well as a look at the new Razer Halo Infinite gear.

More on the Xbox Wireless Controller:

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours.

Stay on target with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.

Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC. Support for AA batteries is included on the rear.

Seamlessly capture and share content with the Share button.

Make the controller your own by customizing button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app.

