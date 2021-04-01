FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New PowerA Xbox Series X controller designs up for pre-order at $35: Metallic, purple, more

-
Apps GamesNewsPowerA

Some of the latest PowerA Xbox Series X controllers are now up for pre-order. Last September, PowerA initially launched its first accessories specifically tailored for Microsoft’s latest-generation home console, and we are starting to see the expanded Enhanced Wired Controller lineup go up for sale at Amazon and elsewhere. Head below for a closer look. 

New PowerA Xbox Series X controllers up for pre-order

PowerA makes some of the most highly rated and affordable third-party gaming accessories out there for Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation. And the new PowerA Xbox Series X controllers are no exception.

The Enhanced Wired Controllers have long been one of the go-to options for an extra gamepad without getting hit with the Microsoft or Nintendo tax. Coming in at $34.99, the PowerA Xbox Series X variants continue that tradition, and we are now seeing some of the new colorways go up for pre-order including Green, Royal Purple, Arc Lightning, and the Metallic Silver, among others. 

As a quick refresher, these controllers feature an “ergonomic design with a standard button layout, including that new Share button. You’ll also find a pair of rumble motors, diamond-texture grips along the back, a headset dial (“game audio or chat mute via 3.5mm stereo headset jack”), the detachable 10-foot cable, and a two-year limited warranty. The officially licensed gamepads also feature “mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons” for a touch of customization as well. 

This officially licensed PowerA Xbox Series X Enhanced Wired Controller now includes a Share button, Headset Dial, anti-friction rings, and diamond-texture grip, plus two Advanced Gaming Buttons to enhance your gaming experience.

Here are some of the live pre-order links if you’re looking to grab one right now. While you will find more of the latest colorways available to order direct from PowerA, the Amazon pre-orders come with its guarantee that will net you the lowest price between now and release, no matter how much you spend now. 

9to5Toys‘ take:

PowerA has been a great resource for gamers on a budget for a long time, and it’s great to see it offer up loads of color and design options as well. Chances are we will see these PowerA Xbox Series X controllers drop in price over the next several months, so that already affordable $35 price tag is really just going to keep getting lower and lower as we move into the console generation. You can learn more about the new PowerA Xbox Series X lineup, including the controller chargers, right here

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley,...
Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Hyrule ...
No Man’s Sky Expeditions update includes all-new mult...
April PlayStation Plus FREE games: Oddworld Soulstorm P...
New Anker Soundcore speakers surface with USB-C, RGB, 1...
Best Android app deals of the day: Very Little Nightmar...
Participate in World Backup Day by getting started with...
Microsoft brings 16 classic Xbox games to Android today...
Show More Comments

Related

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

Learn More
25% off

New all-time lows on PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories from $15

From $15 Learn More

Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 9, here are the official accessories

Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 1, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch, Nomad Base Station Pro, more

Listen now
50% off

Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off new sale styles from $20

from $20 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Dashboard Car Mount $7 (30% off), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, Hyperforma, Super Hydorah, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $230

Bring Anker’s Powerhouse 200 on upcoming camping trips at a low of $170 (Save $60)

$170 Learn More