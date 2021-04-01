Some of the latest PowerA Xbox Series X controllers are now up for pre-order. Last September, PowerA initially launched its first accessories specifically tailored for Microsoft’s latest-generation home console, and we are starting to see the expanded Enhanced Wired Controller lineup go up for sale at Amazon and elsewhere. Head below for a closer look.

New PowerA Xbox Series X controllers up for pre-order

PowerA makes some of the most highly rated and affordable third-party gaming accessories out there for Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation. And the new PowerA Xbox Series X controllers are no exception.

The Enhanced Wired Controllers have long been one of the go-to options for an extra gamepad without getting hit with the Microsoft or Nintendo tax. Coming in at $34.99, the PowerA Xbox Series X variants continue that tradition, and we are now seeing some of the new colorways go up for pre-order including Green, Royal Purple, Arc Lightning, and the Metallic Silver, among others.

As a quick refresher, these controllers feature an “ergonomic design with a standard button layout, including that new Share button. You’ll also find a pair of rumble motors, diamond-texture grips along the back, a headset dial (“game audio or chat mute via 3.5mm stereo headset jack”), the detachable 10-foot cable, and a two-year limited warranty. The officially licensed gamepads also feature “mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons” for a touch of customization as well.

This officially licensed PowerA Xbox Series X Enhanced Wired Controller now includes a Share button, Headset Dial, anti-friction rings, and diamond-texture grip, plus two Advanced Gaming Buttons to enhance your gaming experience.

Here are some of the live pre-order links if you’re looking to grab one right now. While you will find more of the latest colorways available to order direct from PowerA, the Amazon pre-orders come with its guarantee that will net you the lowest price between now and release, no matter how much you spend now.

9to5Toys‘ take:

PowerA has been a great resource for gamers on a budget for a long time, and it’s great to see it offer up loads of color and design options as well. Chances are we will see these PowerA Xbox Series X controllers drop in price over the next several months, so that already affordable $35 price tag is really just going to keep getting lower and lower as we move into the console generation. You can learn more about the new PowerA Xbox Series X lineup, including the controller chargers, right here.

