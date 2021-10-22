Ralph Lauren’s Holiday Gift Guide offers classic ideas for the whole family

I know it seems to be a bit early for Holiday Gift Guides, but with shipping delays this year, everyone is shopping early. That’s why Ralph Lauren just debuted its Holiday Gift Guide with classic pieces your family and loved ones are sure to enjoy. Ralph Lauren also offers gifts at almost any price point starting under $50. Plus, there’s free delivery on all orders. Be sure to find all of our top picks from the Ralph Lauren Holiday Gift Guide below.

Ralph Lauren Gifts for Men

Ralph Lauren has a spectacular cologne option for men this holiday season. The Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum is a masculine scent with notes of lavender, clary sage, cedarwood, and vetiver. It comes in a sophisticated bottle that looks great as a gift and is available in three different sizes, starting at $60.

Another top gift from this list is the men’s Wool-Cashmere Quarter-Zip Sweater. This luxurious pullover is a timeless piece that will last (in style and quality) for years to come. It’s available in nine versatile color options and with Ralph Lauren’s signature Pony embroidered on the chest for a fashionable look. Whether word with dress shirts, flannels, or vests, this sweater will look great. It’s priced at $148 and would make a fantastic holiday gift idea.

Gift Ideas for Women

For women, one of the most notable items for holiday gifting is the Tartan Plaid Wool-Cashmere Scarf. This beautiful scarf features a cream and gray coloring that’s neutral and versatile to wear with an array of looks. The wool-cashmere mix of materials adds a layer of warmth on cool days and is priced at $128.

Finally, the Leather Touch Screen Gloves are another standout from this guide. With cool weather quickly approaching, these leather driving gloves would make such a nice gift. They are available in two color options and with a warm sheepskin interior. The fingertips allow you to easily use your phone without needing to remove the gloves. This holiday favorite is priced at $115.

