Pair Apple Watch Series 7 with an affordable leather band at just $10

OUHENG (99% positive all-time feedback from 2,500+) via Amazon offers its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band 45/44/42mm for $10.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $12, you’re looking at the best price since back in July with 15% in savings attached on the affordable offering. Compatible with every Apple Watch released so far, including the new Series 7, this leather band elevates the look of your wearable from the sport strap that was included in the box. Comprised of genuine leather, it features space gray lugs as well as rugged overall design that’s said to patina over time. Head below for more.

f the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Speaking of Apple Watch 7 companions, we’re tracking an Amazon all-time low on Apple’s official charging dock. This bedside table upgrade keeps your wearable refueled with a premium design that can take advantage of Nightstand mode and more at $69.

Leather Apple Watch band features:

Stainless steel connector are included for easy installation, locks onto your watch precisely and security. Special and attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion, it can be men’s or women’s. Made from genuine leather on the surface and soft silicone rubber on the black.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!