Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock makes for an ideal Series 7 companion at $69 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock for $69 shipped. Marking only the third notable discount to date at Amazon, today’s price cut arrives at a new all-time low from the usual $79 going rate. Whether you just picked up the new Series 7 or want to refresh your Apple Watch nightstand setup, this accessory matches your wearable with the premium in-house build you’d expect. Everything rests within a weighted design that is covered in the same polyurethane you’ll find elsewhere in the Apple lineup with a microfiber cloth lining on the bottom. You’ll find a fold out design that lets you charge the wearable in Nightstand mode or just flat against the dock. Dive into our hands-on coverage and then head below for more.

Another great way to make your existing Apple Watch feel new would be to pick up a different band. Our roundup right here is packed with different offerings for the new Series 7 alongside all the other wearables in Apple’s staple. You’ll find recommendations for every price point starting at $5 including entry-level sport bands to leather stylings, metal link models, and more.

If you’d prefer to bring home a more portable solution for stowing away in the everyday carry, earlier this week saw an Anker sale go live features such a solution. Alongside everything else on tap, Anker’s Mini USB-C Apple Watch Charger is down to an all-time low at $32 and delivering a more compact alternative for topping off your wearable.

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock features:

With the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock, you can charge your Apple Watch in a flat position with its band open, or on its side. When docked on its side, your watch automatically goes into Nightstand mode, so you can also use it as your alarm clock. The Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock uses the same inductive charging connector that comes with Apple Watch. It charges all Apple Watch models and sizes. And it connects via the Lightning to USB Cable and Apple 5W USB Power Adapter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!