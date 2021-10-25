Best Buy’s Early Deals Event discounts Apple MagSafe accessory bundles and much more

Best Buy is starting off the week today by launching its new Early Deals Event ahead of the holiday shopping season. With all of the Black Friday action beginning to pick up, the retailer is helping you beat the rush and stock shortages expected next month with some deep discounts across Apple gear, gaming accessories, HDTVs, and much more. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $35. There’s also the added assurance of Best Buy’s new Black Friday price guarantee, too. Head below for all of our top picks.

One particular highlight amongst all of the offers is giving iPhone 13 owners a chance to deck out their new handsets with a series of official Apple MagSafe accessories at a discount. With various packages on sale starting at $79, you’ll find some of the best values to date overall. There are bundles including everything from the essentials like a Clear Case and MagSafe charger as well as offerings at a higher price point that take up to $38 off MagSafe Battery Packs, the new Find My-enabled Leather Wallets and more.

Other Best Buy Early Deals Event highlights:

