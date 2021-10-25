Microsoft drops 6-minutes of gameplay showcasing Halo Infinite’s campaign today

After a less-than-stellar first impression, Microsoft has now unleashed the new Halo Infinite campaign overview trailer and things are looking much better. The initial gameplay reveal for the most anticipated Xbox Series X game didn’t go over well with fans last summer, with some rough visuals and a lackluster presentation overall, but it appears 343 Industries has made leaps and bounds on the Halo Infinite campaign since then. Head below for more details and a closer look at today’s new 6-minute trailer.

New Halo Infinite campaign overview trailer

The new Halo Infinite campaign is set after the events of 2015’s Halo 5: Guardians and is also said to pick up on some of the story beats that took 2017’s Halo Wars 2 through its conclusion. The story will revolve around the events of Master Chief’s former ally Cortana and introduce players to an all-new artificial intelligence companion.

In today’s 6-minute Halo Infinite campaign overview trailer, Microsoft and 343 Industries squeeze in some footage of the game’s new weapons, enemies, and bosses, as well as “The Weapon” – a new AI-based companion character that will accompany gamers through the new adventure, at least to some degree. A series of optional strongholds and objectives are on display here, further fleshing out some of the game’s RPG-like additions and open-world gameplay.

The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of the mysterious Zeta Halo, threatening the survival of humankind. When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief returns to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Here’s a fresh look at the Halo Infinite campaign that introduces players to true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet, launching on December 8 2021.

Halo Infinite is set for release on December 8, 2021. Halo Infinite is now up for pre-order to ensure you have a copy under the tree this year.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While our first look at the story was certainly alarming, I, for one, had all the confidence in the world that Microsoft and 343 Industries would make good on the underwhelming initial showing of the Halo Infinite campaign. And that appears to be exactly what has happened here. Folks have already been pleased with beta access to the online modes, and judging by today’s response, the solo campaign is in good shape as well.

