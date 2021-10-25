Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD Card see first discounts starting at $30 (Save $5)

Amazon is now offering the very first discounts on Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSDXC Cards headlined by the 256GB model at $49.99 shipped. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking $5 in savings and a chance to score Samsung’s latest storage on sale. The 128GB version is also on sale for $29.99, down from $35. Samsung’s new U3 Class10 microSD card arrives with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds which delivers 4K recording from drones, DSLR, action cameras, and more. Its waterproof design can also withstand any accidental slashes and rounds out the package with added drop protection and more. There’s also a bundled SD card adapter, too.

If you don’t need the improved read and write speeds offered by the new PRO Plus models, going with one of Samsung’s EVO Select microSD cards lets you save extra cash. The 256GB model sits at $33 right now from Amazon, which delivers 100MB/s speeds compared to the 160MB/s you’ll find above. Or just opt for one of the other capacities for additional savings.

Though if you’re in the market for some portable storage for the Mac or PC, we’re still tracking an Amazon low on WD’s all-new Elements SE portable USB 3.0 SSDs. Dropping as low as $120, you’re looking at up to 2TB of storage for your setup in a compact package.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD Card features:

Your new go-to card + adapter combo, the Micro SD PRO Plus + Adapter makes capturing seamless 4K video on compatible phones or drones a breeze. Plus, the expanded storage provides you the freedom to play more high-performance and intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. It’s all the extra space you need from a brand you can count on.

