Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock powers your iPhone & Apple Watch at low of $40 off

Amazon is offering the Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $140 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon. Ready to power your iPhone and Apple Watch with a single cable, the Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock is a great all-in-one power solution. On the back, there’s an additional USB-A port that you can use to charge AirPods, another phone, or anything else really. Ready to take your on-the-go charging setup to the next level? Check out our announcement coverage for a deeper dive to make sure it’s right for you. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Bring your own chargers and leverage the power of MagSafe with the elago MS5 dock. It’s available on Amazon for $23.50 once you clip the on-page coupon making it quite a bit more budget-friendly than today’s deal from Belkin. It’s also compatible with MagSafe which is something that Belkin lacks. Just remember that you’ll have to bring your own cables, which could be quite a bit more inconvenient overall.

If you just need to power an Apple Watch, OLEBR’s dock features an integrated charging puck and only requires a USB-C cable. It’s on sale for $14 right now, making it perfect for the minimalist’s setup. This also marks one of the first discounts we’ve tracked since its release, so be sure to give it a look if the price and features interest you.

The Belkin Difference: Number 1 third party maker of wireless charging accessories

All in 1 Apple charging solution designed for iPhone + Apple Watch + iPad/ Air Pods

Delivers fastest possible wireless charging speed for Qi enabled iPhones at 7.5W and Apple Watch at 5W

Supports nightstand mode/alarm clock feature for Apple Watch while charging

Additional USB A port charges a third device, including iPad, air pods and more (cable not included)

