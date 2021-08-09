elago expands lineup of MagSafe chargers with three new multi-device offerings

elago is now expanding its collection of MagSafe charging stands, growing its stable of popular releases with three different form factors. Delivering the usual silicone builds, there are new upright models for the desk alongside 3-in-1 stations with room for an iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods, as well as a dual MagSafe version. Head below for all of the details on the elago MagSafe chargers, which are now available for purchase.

elago launches three new MagSafe chargers

As we’ve come to expect from previous releases from elago that we’ve reviewed in the past, the latest debuts arrive with a soft silicone build that is designed to slot in one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers. This time around, there are three different offerings joining the lineup, all of which deliver multiple spaces to refuel devices.

Headlining the collection of elago MagSafe chargers is the MS5 Duo Stand, which arrives with an upright design that’s ideal for use at your desk. The geometric design stands out from many of the other releases from the brand, opting for a unique form factor that has two conjoining triangles used to prop up an iPhone 12 series handset alongside an Apple Watch.

As mentioned, you’ll need to supply your own charging cables, but this elago MagSafe charging stand will help tidy up your desk or nightstand while also keeping the magnetic charger in place when you go to remove your iPhone. It clocks in at $24.99 and is now available for purchase via the official elago Amazon storefront.

Another first for elago has arrived in the lineup, delivering a streamlined pad for refueling two MagSafe devices at once. Its new MS Charging Hub Duo is quite similar to previous accessories from the brand in its overall design but has slots underneath for two different MagSafe chargers. There’s much of the same silicone build to help keep your devices protected, as well as some integrated cable management.

Now available for purchase, the elago MS Charging Hub Duo arrives starting at $21.99 and comes in four different styles. You’ll have a choice of a standard black, as well as Jean Indigo, Sand Pink, and Stone.

Last up in the new MagSafe unveils from elago is the MS Trio 1 Charging Hub, which debuts as the most expensive of the releases at $25.99 or more depending on the color. This one has room for three different chargers, including the MagSafe pad alongside an Apple Watch puck and Lightning cable. That gives this offering the ability to streamline your nightstand and refuel all of the gear in your Apple kit at once in a compact footprint.

Coming in three different styles, you can go score the elago MS Trio 1 Charging Hub via its official Amazon storefront now.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Given how big of fans we’ve been on elago’s minimalist charging stands in the past, its latest selection looks to be notable additions to the lineup. I’m particularly partial to the MS5 Duo Stand, which definitely has one of the more unique designs on the market.

