The 20th anniversary Duke original Xbox-style gamepads now up for pre-order

After seeing some new 20th anniversary gear from Microsoft previously with the special edition headset and controller, the Duke is set to make its triumphant return. The original Xbox controller is, in some circles, known as the Duke, mostly due to its gigantic form factor, and third-party accessory maker Hyperkin is ready to bring it back once again for Xbox’s 20th anniversary. Set for release just ahead of holiday 2021, Hyperkin is issuing three new designs on its Duke Wired Controller for Xbox Series X/S, and everything is now up for pre-order.

New Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S

Hyperkin’s latest Xbox gamepad is an an officially licensed controller modeled after the original Xbox controller, affectionately known as the Duke. The Xbox 20th Anniversary Limited Edition model comes in white, black, and translucent purple with a Cortana rendering.

They are essentially your typical wired Xbox Series X/S gamepads that also work with Xbox One S and Windows 10 and include everything the previous-generation models had and then some.

You’ll find the usual Xbox controller button, trigger, joystick, and D-pad setup here alongside Series X/S accoutrements like the Share button and a USB-C port to connect the included braided data cable.

The white and black models feature a 20th anniversary-inspired design with bright green accents and the “original Xbox animated startup screen played right inside the Xbox button.” The translucent purple edition features a similar design with Cortana-inspired accents and a “Cortana tribute montage played right inside the Xbox button.”

You’ll also find vibration feedback and a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside the “big, buff, and ready for action” form factor.

All three models of the Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S are now up for pre-order at $89.99 with a December 15, 2021 release date:

Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller black $90

Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller white $90

Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller purple $90

9to5Toys’ Take

It might not be the most comfortable controller to carry, but for folks that have fond memories of the original Xbox gamepad, it can be blast to wrap your hands around. While I won’t be paying $90 for one, these can make for a great little tribute in the game room or just for pulling out every once in a while, for nostalgia’s sake.

