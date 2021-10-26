LEGO’s 3-in-1 Creator Ferris wheel drops to new low of $70 + save on other summer 2021 kits

Today, Zavvi is launching its latest LEGO sale with a series of price cuts across new 2021 kits from various themes. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the LEGO Creator Ferris Wheel at $69.99 when code FERRISWHEEL has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at one of the very first price cuts with $10 in savings to mark a new all-time low. Having launched back as part of the massive summer wave, the new 3-in-1 Ferris Wheel stacks up to 1,002 pieces that can be assembled into one of three different models. The main build is fittingly the Ferris Wheel itself, which stands over 10 inches tall. Then there’s the two other builds, which continue the fairground theming with bumper cars and a swing ride. To round out the set, you’re also looking at five minifigures and a brick-built dog. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

LEGO deals at Zavvi:

If you’re looking to expand your collection with some Harry Potter sets instead, the LEGO Group is looking to make it worth your while by bundling in a free gift with purchase set on select orders. The limited-edition Gryffindor Dorms arrives with two minifigures and more. Get all of the details on adding this unique kit to your collection right here.

LEGO Creator Ferris Wheel features:

Kids can enjoy a fun-filled day out at the fairground with this brilliantly detailed LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Ferris Wheel. This toy construction set features a rotating Ferris Wheel with 8 gondolas, a ticket booth, a balloon cart with balloon animals, 5 minifigures and a brick-built dog. The fun never stops as kids can build 3 different fairground rides with this supercool LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set. They can assemble the Ferris Wheel, rebuild it into a bumper car playset, transform it into a swing boat ride, or use the bricks to create something completely new.

