You can now score LEGO’s Gryffindor Dorms gift free with purchase on Harry Potter orders

Today, LEGO Harry Potter fans can now score the latest gift with purchase to expand their brick-built Hogwarts layouts. Including two Minifigures, the new LEGO Gryffindor Dorms arrives as a limited-edition creation. Head below for a closer look at the new set and to learn how it can be added to your collection for free.

LEGO Gryffindor Dorms gift with purchase officially available

Originally announced at the end of last month, today the latest freebie from the LEGO Group is available on select orders. Stacking up to 148 pieces, the latest addition to the LEGO Harry Potter lineup arrives as a miniature creation that helps expand your Hogwarts layout. Just like we saw from the 20th anniversary collection earlier in the year, the LEGO Gryffindor Dorms can be integrated with the rest of the new builds to create a sprawling model of the school of witchcraft and wizardry.

As for the specifics of the build, this is the first time we’ve seen the Hogwarts dorm rooms assembled in any capacity, Gryffindor or otherwise. Sitting on a 16-stud plate, the gift with purchase includes both Harry and Ron minifigures on top of some different accessories. There are some simple yet effective bed frames, a checkered carpet for the Gryffindor emblem, and even some Wizard Cards.

How to score this Harry Potter set for free

Like pretty much every other promotional LEGO kit, the Gryffindor Dorms kit with purchase can now be redeemed on select orders. Fitting for its Harry Potter theme, you’ll need to spend $100 or more on select kits from the Wizarding World in order to add this one into your collection. While it’s unfortunate that this didn’t launch alongside the recent Hogwarts Icons set, there are plenty of new creations this year for those who haven’t already completed the 20th anniversary collection.

Going live today, you’ll have until November 11 in order to bring the LEGO Gryffindor Dorms to your collection. That, or until stock runs out. Gifts with purchase throughout 2021 have been staying in stock longer than previous years when they’d sell out well before the end of the promotion. Even so, we’d recommend picking up sooner than later.

We aren’t anticipating seeing any other new LEGO Harry Potter sets this year, either. So unless you’d prefer to lock in the double VIP points we’ll see closer to the holiday season, getting this limited-edition gift with purchase is about as good as it gets for scoring any of the sets.

