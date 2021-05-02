With all of the winter releases already having hit store shelves, the LEGO Group now has its sights on the upcoming summer waves. After already getting the details on the latest Harry Potter and Super Mario kits, we’re getting a first look at a collection of new creations spanning everything from the new Botanical Gardens theme to Creator, City, Disney, Ninjago, and more. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO summer 2021 first look

The latest wave of LEGO releases just launched last week to kick off spring, and now we’re getting a look at what’s on tap come summer. With nearly 30 new creations on the horizon, the LEGO Group is adding builds to popular themes ranging from Botanical Garden and Architecture to Creator 3-in-1, City, and more.



Everything is slated to launch starting on August 1 here in the United States. Pricing has yet to be officially confirmed on the entire batch of upcoming kits, although we have a pretty good idea of what to expect based on European pricing.

What’s new with the Botanical Garden collection

As arguably the most popular theme of 2021, the LEGO Group kicked off the year with the launch of its Bonsai Tree and Flower Bouquet Botanical Garden kits, which have been almost impossible to find in stock. Now we’re getting another addition to the lineup with the collection’s largest kit. Native to South Africa, Bird of Paradise are a popular house plant and soon you’ll be able to bring a brick-built version to your home decor.

Stacking up the 1,173 pieces, the upcoming build features several of the iconic flowers alongside a vase sculpted from bricks. It’s slated to debut with an expected $99.99 price tag, making it the most expensive of the Botanical Garden kits.

LEGO debuts first Architecture set of 2021

The popular LEGO Architecture theme is also getting its first creation for 2021 come summer with a new brick-built version of the Taj Mahal. Stacking up to 2,022 pieces, the build isn’t anywhere as large as the Creator Expert model from a few years back, but still delivers a display-worthy recreation of the iconic monument at $130.

Creator 3-in-1 lineup gets 5 new kits

Fans of the Creator 3-in-1 theme also have plenty to look forward to, as there are five new kits on the way. Headlining is a 1,426-piece castle creation that pays homage to the classic medieval themes. Complete with some knight minifigures and a dragon, this is sure to be one of the year’s most popular builds for classic castle fans.

And of course quite fittingly for summer, the LEGO Group has some other builds like a Ferris Wheel, Fish Bowl, and crocodile. Check out all five of the builds down below.











Fish Bowl: Unknown | 352 pieces

Crocodile: ~$30 | 454 pieces

| 454 pieces Space Shuttle Adventure: ~$50 | 486 pieces

| 486 pieces Ferris Wheel: ~$90 | 1,002 pieces

| 1,002 pieces Great Knight’s Castle: ~$100 | 1,426 pieces

City expands to animal rescue

LEGO City is heading into summer with yet another wave of 2021 kits focused around animal rescues. Ranging from some smaller animal rescues ranging from saving a monkey from a scorpion to operations sounding elephants. Check out all three of the builds down below.







Animal Rescue ATV: ~$10 | 74 pieces

| 74 pieces Animal Rescue Off-Road Vehicle: ~$45 | 157 pieces

| 157 pieces Animal Rescue Operation: ~$90 | 525 pieces

LEGO’s summer 2021 lineup includes new Disney sets

Disney is also getting in on the summer 2021 LEGO action with a wave of kits centered it’s iconic cartoon characters. While the year has had no shortage of the company’s other properties, not to mention all of the expected Star Wars and Marvel kits to launch come summer, but now we’re getting some classic Disney action.

Spanning four different kits geared towards younger builders, you’ll find various kits centered around Mickie and Minnie Mouse’s adventures. Alongside themed vehicles and play sets, there are some exclusive minifigures that are sure to excite LEGO Disney collectors, too.









Mickey Mouse’s Propeller Plane: ~$10 | 59 pieces

| 59 pieces Minnie Mouse’s Ice Cream Shop: ~$20 | 100 pieces

| 100 pieces Mickey Mouse’s and Minnie Mouse’s Space Rocket: ~$20 | 88 pieces

| 88 pieces Mickey and Friends Fire Truck and Station: ~$50 | pieces

Speed Champions kits race onto the scene

Another theme that’s seeing it’s first creations launch for the year is the popular sports car lineup Speed Champions. After not seeing any new creations debut in either of the two larger waves to land on store shelves earlier in the year, fans will have six new kits to bring into their brick-built garages.

Across the summer 2021 lineup, the LEGO Group has three standalone cars including a Koenigsegg Jesko and McLaren Elva. That’s alongside three sets which bundle iconic rides from various automakers like two different editions of Chevrolet Corvette and more. You can get a closer look at all six Speed Champions sets down below.













Koenigsegg Jesko: ~$20 | 280 pieces

| 280 pieces Toyota GR Supra: ~$20 | 299 pieces

| 299 pieces McLaren Elva: ~$20 | 263 pieces

| 263 pieces Chevrolet Corvette C8-R and 1968 Corvette C3: ~$40 | 512 pieces

| 512 pieces Ford GT Heritage Edition and Bronco R: ~$50 | 660 pieces

| 660 pieces Mopar Dodge/SRT Top Fuel Dragster and 1970 Challenger: ~$60 | 627 pieces

LEGO Ninjago gets two new waves for summer 2021

Last up for the LEGO summer 2021 collection is Ninjago, which is seeing two different waves launching come August. After celebrating its 10 year anniversary earlier in the year, the LEGO Group has nine more builds to assemble as part of its Ninjago Legacy and Seabound series. Get a closer look at both collections down below.









Ninjago legacy

Kai’s Blade Cycle: ~$10 | 59 pieces

| 59 pieces Ultra Sonic Raider: ~$85 | 729 pieces

| 729 pieces Final Flight of Destiny’s Bounty: ~$40 | 147 pieces

| 147 pieces Kai’s Fire Dragon: ~$50 | 563 pieces











Ninjago Seabound

Lloyd’s Hydro Mech: ~$20 | 228 pieces

| 228 pieces Ninja Sub Speeder: ~$40 | 356 pieces

| 356 pieces Water Dragon: ~$70 | 737 pieces

| 737 pieces Temple of the Endless Sea: ~$100 | 1,060

| 1,060 Hydro Bounty: ~$140 | 1,159 pieces

More details on LEGO’s summer 2021 lineup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!