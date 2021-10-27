Amazon’s annual holiday gift guides arrive ahead of Black Friday 2021

After seeing its print Toy Book begin shipping out earlier this week, Amazon is today rolling out a collection of its annual holiday gift guides for 2021. From the latest Apple gear to must-have toys, state-of-the-art kitchen appliances, and more, you’ll find a breakdown of what’s on tap this year below.

Amazon launches new gift guides for 2021 holiday season

As per tradition over the past few years, Amazon is today preparing for the upcoming holiday shopping season with the launch of its annual gift guides. There are eight in total for crossing off all the family members, friends, and colleagues for which guides will be handy, and they include must-have electronics, home goods, fashion, and more.

We’ll be taking closer looks at each of the new 2021 Amazon gift guides throughout the rest of the week, though below you’ll find a primer on what to expect across the board.

Gift guides introduced for every category

Before we break down all of the highlights from each of the different gift guides, here’s a bit more detail on what is in-store from each one.

Small Business Gift Guide: Holiday season, connect with local small businesses through Amazon’s Small Business Gift Guide, featuring unique items such as toys, home decor, jewelry, and more from US-based small businesses.

Beauty Gift Guide: Following up its debut last year, the new Beauty Gift Guide experience has been updated for 2021 with hundreds of items from top brands.

Fashion Gift Guide: The 2021 Fashion Gift Guide features hundreds of stylish gifts for everyone on the list (including you)!

Holiday Toy List: Spanning everything from LEGO to NERF and all that falls in between, the 2021 Holiday Toy List helps you make sure the kids are happy come Christmas morning.

Home Holiday Guide: The 2021 Home Holiday Guide includes gifting and holiday prep to help deck the halls of your home.

Electronics Gift Guide: All of this holiday season’s hottest gifts featuring more than 1,000 tech products for everyone on your list.

Amazon Launchpad Holiday Gift Guide: The 2021 Amazon Launchpad Holiday Gift Guide features hundreds of unique gift ideas from small brands across an exciting assortment of products from smart home tech, premium beauty products, and creative toys and games.

(RED) Gift Guide: Marking the fifth year we’ve seen Amazon team up with (RED), you’ll find a series of the collaboration products all in one place that give back, including tech, fashion, health & wellness, kitchen & home, and more.

