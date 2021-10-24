Amazon goes old school with printed toy book filled with 2021’s top gift recommendations

Amazon is now getting in on the holiday shopping insight by launching its annual Toy Book for 2021. This year’s is delivering a physical print flier packed with all of its curated recommendations to go alongside an online shopping experience, which you can get all of the details on down below.

Amazon shipping out a print Toy Book for 2021

Earlier this month, we saw Best Buy kick off the holiday toy book fanfare with the announcement of its own curated list of gifts. Now it’s Amazon’s turn, with its annual recommendations going live in the form of a physical toy book being shipped out. 9to5Toys has gotten our hands-on the 99-page flier, which details all of this year’s must-have presents.

Recent years have seen Amazon step back from all of the more high-tech solutions and return to what many would likely consider the good old days of gift giving with a print toy book. And 2021 is continuing to revive that tradition with the latest of these ads.

This time around, Amazon is going for more of a themed approach, with a winter forest aesthetic that has various woodland animals guiding you through all of the year’s best releases. This is undoubtedly aimed at helping kids build out their lists ahead the shopping season, and features various activities interspersed between pages and pages of toys. There’s also a wishlist section to fill out right in the front page, which supplements the thrill of just going through and circling favorites; which I’m sure we can all remember doing back in the day.

There is of course a companion website to make holiday shopping a bit easier, with Amazon’s online Toy Book portal showcasing all of the same top picks for 2021. You’ll be able to breakdown the recommendations by age, theme, and some other qualifiers to help find highlights for the people on your list.

As for specifics on what you’ll find throughout the toy book, Amazon is including all of the fan-favorites you’d expect for 2021. There’s a much more curated selection than past years, with a few highlights like top LEGO sets, Barbie dolls, trucks, and more. Check out spread below for some of the different recommendations or just go dive into everything right here.



















