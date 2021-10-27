Amazon’s electronics gift guide details 2021’s hottest tech: Beats, DJI, Oculus, more

After seeing Amazon detail its full list of holiday gift guides this morning, we’re now diving in to see what the retailer has in-store. Amongst the rest of its curated shopping recommendations, its selection of tech and other electronics are sure to be some of the hottest items on both virtual and physical shelves. Head below for all of the highlights from Amazon’s tech gift guide.

Amazon’s tech gift guide for 2021 now live

Now, it may only be the end of October, but retailers are starting off strong and early ahead of the holiday shopping festivities kicking off late next month. With the expectations that stock will be limited leading up to Black Friday and until it’s time to actually unwrap presents under the tree, locking in your purchases sooner rather than later is going to be more crucial than ever.

That’s at least the mindset behind Amazon’s latest round of gift guides. You can read up on all eight of the categories, though today, we’re highlighting a few of the retailer’s electronic offerings. That includes audio, computers, mobile tech, and content creation. This makes it easier to sort through each sub guide and find a list of gift ideas for the techie on your list. Below you’ll find some of our favorite gift ideas from each section.

Front and center of the Amazon tech gift guide are the new Beats Studio Buds. These have become more and more popular since their release early this year and arrive with a $150 price tag alongside support for both iOS and Android devices. I can absolutely see these being a big hit this winter, especially for family members looking to get someone some new earbuds without having to worry about whether they’re rocking an iPhone or Android smartphone.

On the gaming front, Amazon is also highlighting the Oculus Quest 2. The virtual reality headset is going to be yet another easy gift to impress come December and still carries much of the wow factor that you’re looking for on Christmas morning. In the same vein, I can see the DJI Mini 2 being another hit. Its $449 price tag makes for a great starting point to get someone on your list into aerial photography or the drone hobby in general.

Budget-friendly buys under $100

Amazon is also helping out shoppers who don’t want to spend a fortune on their shopping lists with a more budget-friendly section. Packed with top picks under $100, you’ll find plenty of popular brands ranging from Beats earbuds to iOttie car mounts and more. There’s everything from stocking-stuffers to gifts that will take center stage, which you can dive into right here.

