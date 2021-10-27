Belkin’s twist-and-lock AirTag Case with Strap falls back to Amazon low at $10 (23% off)

-
AmazonBelkin
23% off $10
Belkin AirTag cases hero

Amazon is now offering the Belkin AirTag Case with Strap for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available in black, white, and pink. Regularly $13, this is 23% of the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low on all three colors and the best price we can find. As you might know from our launch coverage, Belkin’s AirTag case features a twist-and-lock design to securely hold your Apple item tracker in place with a handy strap for a reliable connection to your EDC. You’ll also find a raised edge for scratch protection as well as an open design that won’t get in the way of the AirTag’s chirps and data transmission. You can learn more right here and be sure to head below for more details. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the deal we spotted on this 2-pack of MoKo PU leather AirTag keychains. You can currently score a pair of them for just over $4 Prime shipped and you’ll find all of the details on that offer right here

But you’ll also want to browse through our continually updated roundup of the best AirTag keychains, cases, and straps. This is the place where you can see all of the most notable options out there in one handy list, from leather straps and luggage loops to dog collars and translucent skins, there’s a little bit of something for everyone on tap. Plus, here is all of our latest AirTag deals, news, and coverage.

More on the Belkin AirTag Case with Strap:

  • Twist-and-lock design keeps AirTag safely inside the Secure Holder
  • Strap provides reliable attachment to your belongings
  • Raised edges of Secure Holder provides advanced scratch protection for your AirTag
  • Open design keeps personalized engravings on AirTag visible

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Belkin

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

elago’s combo silicone AirPods Pro and AirTag cas...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Pre-Holiday Sale takes up t...
Ninja’s Foodi NeverStick metal-utensil safe cookw...
Save up to $80 on AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung M7 Smart Mo...
Tommy Hilfiger up to 30% off via Amazon: Sweaters, wall...
Save up to 35% on Withings fitness trackers: HealthKit ...
Roku’s new Streaming Stick 4K delivers AirPlay 2,...
Outdoor Research takes up to 70% off down jackets, flan...
Show More Comments