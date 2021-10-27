Belkin’s twist-and-lock AirTag Case with Strap falls back to Amazon low at $10 (23% off)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin AirTag Case with Strap for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available in black, white, and pink. Regularly $13, this is 23% of the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low on all three colors and the best price we can find. As you might know from our launch coverage, Belkin’s AirTag case features a twist-and-lock design to securely hold your Apple item tracker in place with a handy strap for a reliable connection to your EDC. You’ll also find a raised edge for scratch protection as well as an open design that won’t get in the way of the AirTag’s chirps and data transmission. You can learn more right here and be sure to head below for more details.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the deal we spotted on this 2-pack of MoKo PU leather AirTag keychains. You can currently score a pair of them for just over $4 Prime shipped and you’ll find all of the details on that offer right here.

But you’ll also want to browse through our continually updated roundup of the best AirTag keychains, cases, and straps. This is the place where you can see all of the most notable options out there in one handy list, from leather straps and luggage loops to dog collars and translucent skins, there’s a little bit of something for everyone on tap. Plus, here is all of our latest AirTag deals, news, and coverage.

More on the Belkin AirTag Case with Strap:

Twist-and-lock design keeps AirTag safely inside the Secure Holder

Strap provides reliable attachment to your belongings

Raised edges of Secure Holder provides advanced scratch protection for your AirTag

Open design keeps personalized engravings on AirTag visible

