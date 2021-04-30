Let’s take a look at the new Belkin AirTag cases. The new Apple AirTag Loop and Leather Key Ring cases are now up for sale on the official Amazon storefront and direct, alongside the first offerings from Nomad, Pad & Quill, and Spigen, but it’s now time to check out the first Belkin AirTag cases. Available in two form factors, the Secure holder key ring style and the Strap variant, they come in at less than half the price of the official Apple offerings and slightly undercut the particularly affordable $14 Caseology dog tag style we featured recently. Now available for purchase starting from $13 Prime shipped, head below for a closer look.

Belkin AirTag cases

First up, let’s take a look at the Secure Holder with Strap for AirTag. It features what Belkin refers to as a “innovative twist-and-lock design” that “securely holds your AirTag” alongside raised edges to protect it from bumps and bruises. It complements your AirTag by “keeping its elegant design and custom engravings on full display.”

It also has an attractive rope-style loop to so you can “reliably” attach it to your bag, keychain or otherwise. Although the keychain model (below) might be a better fit for that.

The new Belkin AirTag Secure Holder with Strap is available now in black or white for $12.99 Prime shipped at Amazon, or in all four colors direct from Belkin for $12.95 with free shipping in orders over $50.

Next up is the Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring. This one features much of the same edge-to-edge, twist-and-lock design to protect and securely hold your AirTag in place. The main difference is the simple, standard key ring affixed to the top loop of the rubbery body. All things considered, it’s essentially the same as the model above, just without the strap, and everyone has an extra key ring floating around. While it doesn’t appear as though you can remove the strap on the other model to replace it with your own key ring without breaking it, that is something to keep in mind.

The Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring is now available in pink for $12.99 Prime shipped at Amazon, or in all four colors direct from Belkin.

