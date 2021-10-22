Home Depot takes up to $149 off all-new RYOBI combo kits with bundled free tools, more

Home Depot is ending the work week today by launching a new RYOBI tools sale that’s discounting a selection of recent releases. Shipping is free across the lineup, and you’ll even be able to score in-store pickup at no additional cost. With as much as $149 in savings across the lineup, you’ll also find added value in free bundled tools and accessories on top of the cash discounts. These are some of the very first price cuts across the entire lineup and new all-time lows in many cases. Everything carries a 4.5+ star rating from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for our top picks.

RYOBI tool deals at Home Depot:

Those who don’t need to bring the latest tools to their DIY arsenal can also save right now on a selection of combo kits from other brands. Earlier this week saw up to $300 in savings go live at Home Depot on packages from DEWALT, Milwaukee, and more that are worth a look.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V 6-Tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Work Light, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18V Charger, and Bag. This 6-Tool Combo Kit is the perfect way to enter the RYOBI 18V ONE+ System of over 175+ Tools for a variety of projects. The 1.5 Ah and 4.0 Ah Batteries feature lithium-ion cells for longer overall life. The 18V Charger is compatible with all ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries. The 18V ONE+ Cordless 10 in. Orbital Buffer provides up to 2,500 RPMs for a swirl-free finish while offering the user cordless convenience. With a powerful motor, this buffer maintains optimum performance during extended use.

