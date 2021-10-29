Amazon’s (RED) 2021 gift guide is packed with recommendations that give back

Amazon is diving head first into the holiday shopping season this week with the launch of its annual gift guides, and today we’re combing through the highlights in its (RED) guide. Ranging from accessories for the latest Apple gadgets to workout gear from Theragun, you can score plenty of slick red colorways of popular gear while knowing you’re helping a good cause along the way.

Amazon’s (RED) guide is filled with gifts that give back

In recent years, all of the partnerships with (RED) have expanded to cover pretty much every product category out there. Made quite evident by the headliners of the Amazon (RED) gift guide for 2021, you’ll find everything from mainstays in the collection like cases for the latest iPhones and Beats headphones to Theragun massage guns and Anona sous vide cookers.

A portion of all of these products from (RED) go toward funding global grants for helping with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the company’s core AIDS support programs.

As we dive in, let’s start with the tech. Apple has been one of the biggest collaborators with the charity, and as such you’ll find a few of its products at the top of the list. Its slick red accessories are always a hit, and this year’s recent releases of the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 make for two opportunities to get in on the mission. Both its Apple Watch band and iPhone 13 silicone case sell for $49.

Over on the home goods side of things, this year has seen more and more brands outside the usual umbrella of tech and gadgetry get in on the branding. Theragun is one such company who’s now repping the iconic red colorways across a few of its massage guns. Certainly more of a big ticket item for the fitness finatic on your list, the Theragun PRO arrives with a black and red color scheme as well as a rechargable design that can help relax your tissue for 300 minutes in a row.

Though if its steep $599 price tag is a bit too out of the gift-range budget, Amazon is also highlighting the more affordable $199 Theragun Mini as part of the (RED) guide for 2021.

There are also plenty of other (RED) highlights from the Amazon gift guide, which are certainly worth checking out ahead of the holiday season. So be sure to dive into all of the curated picks right here.

