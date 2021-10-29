Anker’s Halloween weekend sale discounts power banks, smart home gear, more from $10

Anker is heading into the weekend with a new sale courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. Discounting a selection of iPhone and Android essentials, smart home gear, and more for Halloween, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD Power Bank for $135.99. Down from $160, you’re looking at only the third discount of the year with today’s offer saving you $24 and marking the best price in several months. PowerCore III Elite arrives as a capable portable power bank for your everyday carry complete with more than enough juice to refuel all of the gear in your Apple kit. Alongside its 25600mAh battery, there’s a 60W USB-C output and pair of 2.4A USB-A slots for topping off your phone or earbuds. Head below for more from $10.

Other notable Halloween Anker deals:

But for the latest from Anker, earlier this week saw the new MagGo collection launch with six new offerings for your iPhone 13. Across the MagSafe accessories you’ll find various chargers and docking solutions for your smartphone, all of which come in several unique colors.

Anker PowerCore III Elite features:

With a massive 25,600mAh cell capacity, you can charge an iPhone 11 more than 5 times, a Samsung Galaxy S20 more than 4 times, or provide a full charge to a 13.4ʺ MacBook. If your laptop is running low, just pull out PowerCore to get a high-speed charge wherever you are. With a 60W USB-C port and two 18W USB ports, PowerCore delivers powerful charging to up to 3 devices at the same time. Note: Both USB ports share a total output of 18W.

