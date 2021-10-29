Save up to 39% on smartphone ring lights and more from $13, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 39% off a selection of UBeesize smartphone ring lights and camera accessories. With prices starting at under $13, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst the savings, a notable place to dive in is the 12-inch Ring Light with Tripod at $29.59. Down from $37, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 20% in savings attached. This package is a great way to up your Instagram or TikTok game, pairing a 67-inch adjustable tripod stand with a 12-inch ring light. With ten different bightness levels and adjustable color temperature, there’s also an included smartphone clip to hold your handset in place during photo shoots.

Though if your photography kit could use some additional assistance with getting the perfect lighting, you’ll want to dive into the full sale today for plenty of other ways to save. There’s still up to 39% off to be had on everything from more affordable ring lights to supplementary lamps and more starting at $13.

Interested in stepping away from iPhoneography and up to the big leagues? Right now you can save up to $400 in this ongoing Sony Alpha sale at Adorama that’s discounting everything from mirror cameras to lenses and more for Halloween. Go check out all of our highlights from the sale right here.

UBeesize 12-inch Ring Light features:

A beefy 12-inch ring light that kicks out 20W of power from 240 LEDs, more powerful than the similar 10-inch model (which produces 8W of power). It’s big and bright enough to work as a key light for sumptuous portraits, video calls, interviews and even Zoom meetings. It offers luminance adjustment from 10-100%, and 5 newly designed color temperatures from 3000K-6000K (Warm to Cold), making it ideal for videos, vlogs and providing useful key or fill to soften shadows and even out lighting when presenting to camera. Its larger size makes it perfect for beauty and makeup work, too.

