Adorama launches up to $400 off Sony Alpha mirrorless camera bundle Halloween sale

Adorama is launching a new October Bundle Blast Sony camera sale that’s taking up to $400 off a selection of DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and lenses. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Sony Alpha a6600 Mirrorless Camera with 18-135mm Lens at $1,598. Down from $1,798, you’re looking at $200 in savings alongside the first price cut since May. This also comes within cents of the all-time low. Sony’s a6600 mirrorless camera is centered around a 24.2MP Exmor CMOS sensor that’s more than capable of recording UHD 4K videos, even in low-light conditions. Internally, there’s 5-axis image stabilization that pairs with a weather-resistant build and tiltable LCD monitor. Head below for more.

Then be sure to go check out all of the other price cuts in the Sony camera sale right here. We’re tracking a multitude of ways to upgrade your photography kit, whether it’s an entirely new mirrorless camera, a new lens, or some add-on accessories. And with as much as $400 in savings, you’re looking at the best prices of the year and some of the lowest to date on just about everything.

Whether you’re picking up an entirely new camera or just upgrading the lens, it’s a good call to grab a new microSD card to complete the package. Dropping in price for the very first time at Amazon, we just saw Samsung’s new PRO Plus models hit $30. With 160MB/s transfer speeds, these are more than capable for taking advantage of any of the discounted cameras thanks to support for 4K recording and more.

Sony a6600 Mirrorless Camera features:

The all-new Sony Alpha a6600 is the brand’s latest flagship camera. It features a revised APS-C-format 24.2MP Exmor CMOS sensor with an ISO 100-32000 for capturing high-quality images with minimal noise and can be expanded further to ISO 102400 for shooting under low-light conditions. The a6600 can record UHD 4K movies internally in XAVC S format. It also supports HDR content as well as other video features, such as slow and quick motion, enhanced zebra function, and time code and user bit settings.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!