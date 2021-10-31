Score new all-time lows on iRobot’s just-released Roomba j7/+ vacuums from $499 (Save $151)

Amazon is now offering the iRobot Roomba j7+ Robotic Vacuum for $699 shipped. Matched at Wellbots. This all-new release just launched earlier this month at the $850 price point, with today’s offer delivering $151 in savings alongside a new all-time at $51 under the only other discount we’ve seen since. As the latest entry into the iRobot stable, the new Roomba J7 robotic vacuum arrives with a robust arsenal of cleaning capabilities to help tackle the chores ahead of the holiday season. Centered around its new advanced iRobot Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence which allows the robotic vacuum to automatically begin cleaning when you leave the house and finish up before you even return. Not to mention, Alexa and Assistant support. iRobot rounds out the package by pairing the Roomba j7+ with a self-emptying dock to ensure you aren’t having to clean out the internal dustbin after every cleaning session. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Amazon is also continuing the robotic vacuum savings onto another all-new release, with the iRobot Roomba j7 dropping down to $499. Also matched at Wellbots. While you’d typically pay $650, the very same $151 in savings from the lead deal apply here as well in order to deliver a new all-time low. This one ditches the self-emptying dock found above, while arrives with much of the same autonomous cleaning feature set otherwise.

Then don’t forget that thanks to a partnership with Wellbots, iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ is seeing an exclusive $150 discount down to the second-best price of the year. This one steps up from either of the robotic vacuums featured above in order to deliver quite the compelling way to permanently cross sweeping off the chore list. Get all of the details right here.

iRobot Roomba j7+ features:

The world’s smartest cleaning robots just got smarter…and that’s Genius. The Roomba j7+ robot vacuum with Genius technology is thoughtfully designed with you and your specific needs in mind. It avoids objects in its way (including pet waste), it allows for automatic multiple cleanings a day, it empties its bin so you don’t have to and is ready to start cleaning the moment you open the box! It does all of the work, so that you don’t have to!

