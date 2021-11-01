Early Black Friday Fire tablet and Kindle deals live from $45: Kids, bundles, more up to 50% off

After seeing some early Black Friday offers go live on Amazon’s Echo speakers and smart displays, it’s now time for the Kindle and Fire Tablet offers. We are now tracking some deep discounts with up to 50% in savings on a range of Amazon’s Fire tablet and Kindle devices including kids’ models, bundles, and more. You’ll also find most of the highlighted deals below are available in multiple configurations and colorways as well. Head below for a closer look at today’s early Black Friday Fire tablet and Kindle deals.

Early Black Friday Fire tablet deals:

Early Black Friday kindle deals:

Be sure to dive into our 2021 breakdowns of the entire Kindle and Fire tablet lineups for more details on which model is best for your needs. Then check out the aforementioned Amazon smart Echo speaker and display sale with up to 60% in savings.

More on the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet:

Save up to $99 on a full-featured tablet (not a toy) designed specifically for kids ages 6–12 that includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+, parental controls, a slim case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, versus items purchased separately.

Features an octa-core processor, 3 GB RAM, 10.1″ Full HD display, dual cameras, USB-C (2.0) port, and up to 1 TB of expandable storage. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass.

School-age kids will enjoy a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that unlocks over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. They’ll find educational content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding, LEGO, and others, plus more than 9,000 titles

