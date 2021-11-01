Govee gear from $16: Immersion TV camera kit, smart lamps, humidifier, more up to 30% off

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Immersion TV LED Lights with Camera for $63.99 shipped once the on-page $20 off coupon has been clipped. Matched at Govee. With recent pricing at $84, today’s deal shaves $20 off and comes within $6 of the lowest offer we have tracked. Take movies, TV shows, and video games to the next level with Govee Immersion. This kit pairs a camera with an LED light strip to capture the colors on your screen to then project them onto the wall for an even more expansive view. Smart functionality paves the way for custom controls via the Govee Smart app, Assistant, and Alexa. This specific kit is made with 55- to 65-inch televisions in mind. Rated 4.7/5 stars by 400+ Govee shoppers. Continue reading to find more Govee deals from $16.

More Govee deals:

Since you’re here, there’s a great chance that the LIFX roundup we pieced together earlier will also be up your alley. There you will find HomeKit lightstrips, color bulbs, and more up to 32% off. Pricing kicks off at $24, ensuring there’s something in store for just about every budget. Swing by our smart home guide to see what else we’ve posted lately.

Govee Immersion TV LED Lights with Camera features:

Our 1080p intelligent camera captures the color onscreen and automatically applies to your Govee TV backlights. Higher resolution with more accurate color recognition. ( Notice: The camera is only used to capture the color onscreen, it cannot be used for projection or audio.)

Manage your LED lights for TV with simple voice commands, via Alexa and Google Assistant, or with the Govee Home app. Enjoy access to more colors and features like Timer, Video, DIY and Music mode, helping you create the ambiance you need.

