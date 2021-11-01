LIFX HomeKit lightstrips, color bulbs, more are up to 32% off starting at $24

Kicking off the week, Amazon is rolling out a series of LIFX smart lighting discounts starting at $24. Ranging from standalone bulbs to wall accent lights and everything in-between, shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is LIFX Lightstrip 80-inch Starter Kit at $71.98. Arriving at an Amazon all-time low, this 20% discount is $3 under previous mentions and down from the usual $90 going rate. LIFX’s built-in polychrome technology allows this lightstrip to stand out from other options on the market by delivering 16 addressable zones for multiple lighting designs. Whether you’re looking to add some more immersive TV backlighting or some ambiance on a shelf, this LIFX offering packs 80 inches of strip alongside Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control over Wi-Fi. Find more pre-Black Friday LIFX deals down below.

Other notable LIFX deals to start the week:

It’s officially November and the start of a new month is seeing the launch of pre-Black Friday discounts. There are already plenty of ways to save ahead of the massive shopping event at the end of the month, most of which come backed by a price guarantee for some added assurance you’re getting the best deal of the holiday season. Check out everything right here.

LIFX Lightstrip Starter Kit featues:

These LED light strips can bend and extend up to 33 feet, allowing them to fit in almost any space from staircases to bed frames, cabinets, and desks. With Polychrome Technology you can paint or animate many colors along a single strip – and then bring them to life with our exclusive app effects. Our LED light strips can fill your room with rich colors to get the party started, brighten a dim workspace to help get things done or glow softly to set a mood.

