Newegg’s pre-Black Friday sale with price protection is the perfect time to buy or build a PC

Following Amazon and Best Buy kicking off the Black Friday 2021 savings, Newegg is now leaping into the fray by launching its own sale. With a more specialized selection of discounts, you’ll find everything from PC components for finally building out a gaming rig to full-blown bundles, accessories, and much more – all at some of the best prices of the year, mind you. Shipping is free on just about everything, and Newegg recently rolled out a Black Friday Price Protection program for some added peace of mind. Head below for all of our top picks.
Notable pre-Black Friday deals at Newegg:
- ABS Gladiator Gaming PC i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070: $1,850 (Reg. $2,000)
- Intel Core i9-10900K: $455 (Reg. $500)
- w/ code BNH2AAAZA27
- EVGA SuperNOVA 850 Power Supply: $130 (Reg. $180)
- w/ code BNH2AAAZA62
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G: $319 (Reg. $359)
- w/ code BNH2AAAZA26
- MSI GF75 Thin Laptop: $1,099 (Reg. $1,499)
- Intel Core i5-11600K: $240 (Reg. $270)
- w/ code SS2AAAZA22
- Samsung CRG9 49-inch 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,050 (Reg. $1,200)
- APC 1500VA 900W UPS: $202 (Reg. $250)
- w/ code SS2AAAZA26
