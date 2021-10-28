Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection ensures you get the best deal of the year without hassle

While Black Friday is still about a month away, companies are already starting to release both sales and guarantees. One such promise comes from Newegg with its Black Friday Price Protection program, where the online retailer says that if you purchase an eligible product now through November 21 and the price goes lower on or before November 30, they’ll automatically refund the difference. There’s got to be some sort of a catch, right? Well, not really, but there are a few things to keep in mind.

Your item has to be eligible, sold by Newegg, and bear the “Black Friday Price Protection” sticker

The biggest “catch” of Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection is that the item has to be eligible. The entire site doesn’t qualify for this promotion, so you’ll need to look for the badge on an item, which looks like this. Essentially, products that are shipped and sold by Newegg are generally eligible, but you’ll want to look for the badge to ensure that it’s part of the promotion.

Marketplace items aren’t included

Continuing on that thought train, marketplace items are sadly excluded. So although some of our favorite brands have official storefronts on Newegg, like Aukey and Anker, those products won’t be a part of the Black Friday Price Protection program. However, we’ll keep you updated with the best deals that we find across all of those brands throughout the holiday season, so be sure to keep it locked here to 9to5Toys for constant updates.

There’s nothing for you to do here, Newegg automatically checks for better prices on eligible purchases

Some retailers make you reach back out or fill out a form in order to get the lower price during a promotional period like this. The bad part is, that means you have to watch the items you purchase like a hawk in order to see if they drop any more. Newegg, on the other hand, is taking a different, more consumer-friendly approach. Automation.

That’s right, Newegg has automated its pricing system, so that way, the system itself monitors whether or not a price is lower than what you paid originally. If the system detects a lower price, you’ll be refunded automatically. If an item is dropped twice, you’ll receive a lump sum refund by December 6, according to Newegg.

There’s a week lapse where you’ll have to hope for the best deal with no price protection

Purchases have to be made between October 14 and November 21. After that, any price drop on or before November 30 will be honored. The downside here is that between November 21 and November 30, automatic price drop protection seems to be lifted, meaning you’ll have to keep a closer eye on things during that time frame.

This could be a great way to buy a gaming PC or components and get the best deal of the year

Many shop Newegg for gaming computers or peripherals. If you’ve been waiting for the best price of the year on a specific item that’s shipped and sold by Newegg with the badge, just go ahead and buy it. Newegg promises to deliver the lowest price that it offers. However, this only applies to specific item price drops. So, if you buy a Skytech gaming desktop and one of the same or similar specs gets discounted from iBuyPower, you won’t get anything back, so do keep that in mind.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that Newegg is going the extra mile for its customers and automating its Black Friday Price Protection program. The only thing I’m not stoked about is that it doesn’t seem to be in effect for purchases made prior to November 22, meaning during the week where the largest discounts will happen, you’ll have to watch for the best deals on your own without the price protection program to back you up. However, if you make a purchase prior to November 21, and the price goes lower during Black Friday, you’ll still be refunded, which is very nice.

In the end, however, leading up to Black Friday, this is a fantastic program to take advantage of. It lets you rest easily knowing that you’ll have the best price possible during the specified timeframe. So if you’ve been holding out and hoping to get the best price of the year, go ahead and hit up our Newegg guide and make the purchase. Black Friday Price Protection has your back.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

