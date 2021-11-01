Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live with ANC dive to new all-time low of $100 (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live with ANC for $99.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy, Microsoft, and from Samsung direct. You’ll typically find these going for the $170 list price, with today’s massive $70 discount beating out our previous mention by $5 and marking a new all-time low. Backed by some sizable AKG-tuned 12mm drivers, these powerful earbuds deliver more than just booming bass and “studio-quality sound.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here with a 3-microphone array to tune out a wide variety of background noise, and battery life up to 29-hours. Plus, you can make use of the always-on voice assistant to “order coffee, send a message or search for music hands-free.” You can take a look at our hands-on review to learn more, then hit the jump to keep reading.

Don’t mind ditching that reliable Samsung branding? The you might find an even more affordable match with Anker’s Soundcore LIfe A2 ANC wireless earbuds for only $65 shipped. These are highlighted by multi-mode active noise cancellation, so you can have a more finely-tuned listening experience depending on if you’re “outdoors”, “indoors”, or “traveling.” That’s complemented by a transparency mode, bass-rich 11mm drivers, and 35-hour battery life with the included charging case.

With all of the early Black Friday deals launching today, there’s a veritable smorgasbord of hi-fi earbuds to choose from, but the Powerbeats Pro with Apple’s H1 chip is definitely a pair worth watching. These come backed by 24-hour battery life, Hey Siri support, and some of Apple’s finest audio engineering for the all-time low of $150.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:

SOUND THAT ROCKS: The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound.

NEW STYLE, NEW SOUND: Equal parts earbud and ear bling, Galaxy Buds Live come in 4 colors you’ll want to rock all day.

TURN DOWN DISTRACTIONS: Turn on Active noise cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane, train or bus.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY: Long-lasting battery life¹ with a case that doubles as a wireless charger.

