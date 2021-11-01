Sony’s latest headphones fall to Amazon lows at up to 56% off: XM4 ANC $248, more from $78

Amazon is now rolling out an up to 56% off Sony headphone and earbuds sale with some of the brand’s latest releases starting at $78. Shipping is free across the board. Our headliner is the Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $248 in several styles. Also at Adorama. Having only dropped this low once before, you’re looking at $100 in savings from its usual $348 price tag alongside the best offer to date. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Another highlight from the sale today has delivered the very first discount on the new Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC Earbuds at $248 from Amazon and Adorama. Down from $278, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $40 in savings attached.

Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its new XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can also learn more in our launch coverage.

Other notable Sony headphone discounts:

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!