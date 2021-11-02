Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus makes a great road trip companion with kid’s mode at low of $140

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 64GB Android Tablet for $139.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $170 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This tablet is great for holiday road trips thanks to its 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 10.3-inch 1080p display, and the 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras. There are two side speakers ready for Dolby Atmos, making it an ideal candidate for media consumption. Plus, the kid’s mode includes dedicated content for young eyes alongside parental control and “specialized eye protection.” Head below for more.

However, you can opt for the Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet instead with an included wireless charging dock for $95 on Amazon. This gives you the Alexa and mobile experience that today’s deal features, but in a more budget-focused form factor. It’s also only an 8-inch display and offers only 32GB of internal storage, which is a fraction of what Lenovo delivers above. Want to learn more about Amazon’s Fire Tablet lineup? Head on over to our guide which breaks it all down for you, and don’t forget that we’re also seeing a number of other Kindle discounts in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, which we outline here.

Also, you’ll want to remember that we’re tracking Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5 on sale right now for $300. Sporting compatibility with Google’s Play Store, you’ll still be able to install most Android apps on this Chromebook. Plus, its 2-in-1 design allows you to use it both as a tablet or laptop depending on the scenario. Sound intriguing? Our deal coverage has all the details you’ll need to save.

More on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus:

Premium look & feel with metal back cover and slim, narrow bezels. Enjoy your favorite videos on the 10.3″ FHD display with TDDI technology

Fast and powerful Octa-Core processor with up to 2.3 GHz main frequency for quick performance

Never miss a moment with 8 MP rear plus 5 MP front cameras, dual microphones, and 2 side speakers tuned with Dopoundsy Atmos

