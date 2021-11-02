Pokémon’s new holiday collection is packed with sweaters, festive decor, plush, and more

Just after launching its Celebrations TCG last month, today, the Pokémon Company is back with the release of its annual winter collection. Delivering an all-new lineup of gear for Pokémon fans young and old, you’ll find all of the usual releases like ugly sweaters and other festive apparel to figures, plush, pins, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of the highlights from the new Pokémon holiday collection.

Pokémon launches new 2021 holiday collection

While other retailers and brands are ramping up for the Black Friday shopping season, the Pokémon Company is beginning to shift its focus away from the just-released Celebrations TCG and onto something a bit more festive. Continuing the 25th anniversary action we’ve seen throughout 2021, the Pokémon holiday collection is finally here.

Though a bit of forewarning, we’re expecting to see much of the Pokémon 2021 holiday collection sell out well before the actual festivities begin in December. So if there’s anything that particularly catches your eye, it’s definitely best to try to secure your order ahead of the rush.

Always a fan-favorite, the annual wave of releases merge all of the usual Pokémon action with some more festive theming fit for the winter season. One of the more unique releases this year, and what will certainly be a yearly highlight, is the new Pokémon Holiday Sculpted Wreath. This accessory fittingly delivers a wreath to your space while also packing in plenty of iconic Pokémon. All of the different starters are included, decked out in festive apparel themselves, to make for an all-around delightful piece of holiday home decor at $79.99.

Check out the new Pokémon holiday sweaters

Another favorite is the Pokémon Company’s annual ugly sweaters, and 2021 is delivering six new styles. Ranging from Pikachu and Eevee to some more fitting Pokémon for the holiday season like Stantler, the new collection all arrives at $44.99.

Continuing with what we saw last year, there are also four new pairs of pajama sets available. These sell for $59.99 and arrive in various designs that are fit for Christmas morning and throughout all of winter.

Of course, collectibles are in on the holiday action, entering in the form of all-new plushes, pins, and figures. There’s all of the same holiday-theming here, though if we had to pick a highlight, the latest Delibird Holiday Express releases are at the top of our list. With three new statues available for $39.99 each, there are different scenes to join the larger Pokémon holiday display.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’m personally always a sucker for these new festive-themed Pokémon drops, and this year’s holiday collection certainly doesn’t disappoint. Of all the new releases, I have to say that the pins have to be some of my favorites, but that holiday wreath is going to be an instant buy for decking the halls this winter.

