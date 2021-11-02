Sabrent’s 3400MB/s Rocket NVMe M.2 SSDs are now starting from $130 shipped (Up to $50 off)

Store4Memory (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on Sabrent M.2 NVMe internal solid-state drives. You can score the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Originally $230 before dropping to $200 for most of last year and more regularly sitting in the $160 range these days, this is $30 off and the best we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low and you’ll find the same model with the Heatsink on sale for $149.99 shipped, down from $180. You’re looking at a NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 interface and up to 3400MB/s speeds to center your next machine around, or to swap out an aging storage solution. Head below for deals on the 2TB models.

Prefer something portable for your EDC? Along with ongoing deals on the Samsung T7 portable drive, we are also still tracking the best-in-class SanDisk Extreme 2TB USB-C NVMe Portable SSD down at $225 shipped. This is $15 below our previous mention and one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on this fantastic portable solution. You can get all of the details on this discount right here.

NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Interface. PCIe 4.0 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, Error Correction Code, and Over-Provision.

All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning.

