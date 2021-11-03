A mysterious new $250 LEGO Jurassic World set will be coming in 2022, but what could it be?

The 2022 LEGO reports are continuing to roll in, and today we’re getting something a of a first look at what to expect from a new Jurassic World set next year. Arriving as what will likely be the latest direct to consumer set for the theme, LEGO set 76944 is slated to launch at the $250 price tag next year. But what will it be? Head below for everything we know so far.

New LEGO direct to consumer Jurassic World set coming in 2022

Popping up on Amazon as part of early listing that is still live (and up for pre-order if you’re feeling lucky), the LEGO Group looks to have a new and quite massive addition to the Jurassic World theme planned for 2022. Currently listed by a third-party seller with a $263 price tag, LEGO set number 76944 is slated to arrive on April 17, 2022.

This year’s most recent wave of LEGO Jurassic World sets covered up to set number 76942. So it’s quite fitting to see that the continuation will arrive come early next year.

LEGO last released its first direct to consumer Jurassic Park set back in 2019 with the T. rex Rampage build. This one too clocked in with a $249.99 price tag and assembled arguably the most iconic aspect of the franchise, the park gates. Now returning to give another element of the series some action, next year will see a similarly-priced set arrive.

What can we expect?

Given that we’re expecting to see an April release date next year, it’s likely that there won’t be an official unveil of the set for quite some time. Though in the meantime, we can certainly speculate on what the LEGO Group has in store for the Jurassic World theme in 2022.

Right off the bat, it’s pretty safe to assume that the current pre-order price tag isn’t going to be the final retail going rate. It makes more sense that this build will actually arrive at the $249.99, which is what 9to5Toys can corroborate based on current reports otherwise.

As for the theming, that’s certainly still up in the air. We know that 2022 is going to see a wave of Jurassic World sets specifically, which are all on the more affordable side starting at $20 and going up to a $120 price tag. These will all be centered around the new installment in the franchise, Dominion, and so whether or not that theming will carry over to the direct to consumer set is still unknown.

A microscale MOC of the Visitor Center by Sami Mustonen

That being said, we of course have our own guesses as to what to expect. Aside from any builds, landmarks, or Dinos that would be featured in the upcoming movie, there is one icon from the Jurassic Park/World franchise that we’ve still yet to see from an official set. The Jurassic Park Visitor Center has long been asked for from LEGO, and if I had to guess, that’s what set number 76944 is going to be.

With such a steep price tag and likely a part count to match, I can only imagine how well the Visitor Center would do as a collectible kit. Whether it’s in minifigure scale or not wouldn’t even matter, so long as all of the iconic elements were featured. Not to mention, getting the jeeps would seal the deal on top of any dinosaurs that the LEGO Group opted to include.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even if we have a few more months until we’ll get a look at LEGO set 76944, I can’t help but be excited about what’s in store for the Jurassic World theme come 2022. And honestly, anything at such a high price point is likely going to excite builders. Well, as long as the set is actually a good one, that is.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!