Nomad launches 20% off sitewide sale with leather iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe gear, more

Nomad today is launching a 20% off sitewide sale that’s discounting nearly the entire collection of the brand’s popular Apple accessories. Ranging from the very first discounts on new iPhone 13 cases to recently-refreshed Apple Watch bands, and chargers, you’ll find Nomad’s signature leather finishes available across the lot. Just apply code SAVE20 at checkout in order to lock-in the savings. Shipping varies per order. This is also the first of these sales in months at Nomad, and a great chance to skip the holiday shopping rush or battle out of stock warnings later in the month. Head below for all of our top picks.

While this is a sitewide sale, Nomad is launching these discounts to help shoppers get ahead of the holiday season. So items that are backordered or up for pre-order aren’t eligible for the 20% discounts that you’ll find on our highlights below.

One of our top picks is the new Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 series cases, which drop to $47.96 with the aforementioned code. Down from $60, you’re looking at the first discount of any kind since launch and a rare chance to save on our favorite leather offering. Covering your new iPhone 13 in a Horween leather build, this case will develop a rugged patina over time and features 10-foot drop protection on top of MagSafe compatibility. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at what to expect and then check out our other top picks below.

Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 Case

Modern Leather Case is a sleek and refined take on the classic leather case, offering more protection with its TPE bumper and wrapped in our signature Horween leather that will develop a beautiful patina over time.

