Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G7 240Hz 1440p Gaming Monitor sees $120 discount to 2021 low

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch 240Hz 1440p Gaming Monitor for $679.43 shipped. Marking a new 2021 low, you’re looking at over $120 in savings from the usual $800 price tag with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20. This is also the lowest we’ve seen since last Black Friday. Samsung’s latest gaming monitor delivers a 1440p QLED 32-inch panel alongside 240Hz refresh rates, HDR 600 support, and a 1000R curved design. You’ll also find both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, as well as Infinity Core RGB lighting on the back to add some extra flair into your battlestation. HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports complete the package. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Ditch the higher-end refresh rates found above and go with Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor instead. This offering delivers the same 1440p resolution on both of the featured models, but steps down to a 144Hz refresh rate, which is still plenty capable for gaming and the like. And for $330, it won’t set you back as much either.

Speaking of battlestation upgrades from Samsung, earlier this week we saw a collection of more affordable entries in the Odyssey lineup joined by workstation displays and more go on sale. With various offerings starting at $200, you’ll be able to give your setup an upgrade without spending as much cash.

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

